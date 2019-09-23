Game Of Thrones, Chernobyl y Fleabag los grandes ganadores de los premios Emmy

#Temas de HOY: Senado de Santa Fe  El Litoral Podcasts  Mundial de Rugby  Colón  Unión  Superliga Argentina  Homicidio de Julio Cabal  

Lunes 23.09.2019
Este domingo por la noche se llevó a cabo la edición 71 de la entrega de los premios Emmy, en reconocimiento a las producciones de la televisión estadounidense.

 

Game of Thrones fue reconocida como la mejor serie dramática y Peter Dinklage fue el mejor actor de reparto en drama, por el papel de Tyrion Lanninster en la producción de HBO.

 

Chernobyl también pisó fuerte en los premios Emmy, y se quedó con las estatuillas a la mejor miniserie, mejor dirección (Johan Renck) y mejor guión (Craig Mazin).

 

Fleabag fue una de las grandes protagonistas de la ceremonia, al ser reconocida en cuatro de las ternas más importantes: mejor comedia, mejor dirección (Harry Bradbeer), mejor actriz principal de comedia y mejor guión (ambas por el trabajo de Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

 

La lista completa de ganadores

 

Mejor serie dramática


Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones – GANADOR
Killing Eve
Ozark
Poseon
Succession

 

Actor principal de serie dramática


Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose – GANADOR
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
This Is Us

 

Actriz principal de serie dramática


Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – GANADORA
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards

 

Mejor actor de reparto en drama


Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, The Good Place
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – GANADOR
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This is us

 

Mejor actriz de reparto en drama


Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark –  GANADORA
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

 

Mejor comedia


Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fleabag  –GANADOR
The Good Place
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep

 

Actor principal en comedia


Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson,The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry – GANADOR
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

 

Actriz principal de comedia


Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – GANADORA

 

Mejor actor secundario en comedia


Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – GANADOR
Henry Winkler, Barry

 

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia


Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – GANADORA
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

 

Mejor miniserie


Chernobyl (HBO) – GANADOR
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)

 

Mejor actor principal de miniserie


Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A very english scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/ Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – GANADOR

 

Mejor actriz principal de miniserie


Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aaun Januejlt, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – GANADORA

 

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie


Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal – GANADOR
Asante Blackk , When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Mickahel K. Williams, When They See Us

 

Mejor filme de televisión


Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) – GANADOR
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
My Dinner With Herve (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)

 

Mejor reality


The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul's Drag Race – GANADOR
Top Chef
The Voice

 

Programas de variedades y talk-show


Last Week Tonight (HBO) – GANADOR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

 

Programa de variedades con sketch


At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) – GANADOR
Who Is America? (Showtime)

 

Mejor dirección – Programa de variedades


Documentary Now!, Waiting for the Artist, IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)
Drunk History, Are You Afraid of the Drunk?" Comedy Central (Derek Waters)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Psychics, HBO (Paul Pennolino)
Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler, NBC (Don Roy King) – GANADOR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Midterm Election Show" Jim Hoskinson
Who Is America?, Episode 102, Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

 

Mejor guión para un programa de variedades


Documentary Now!
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – GANADOR
Late Show With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Life

 

Mejor dirección – Comedia


Barry (The Audition) – Alec Berg
Barry (ronny/lily) – Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory (The Stockholm Syndrome) – Mark Cendrowski
Fleabag (Episode 1) – Harry Bradbeer – GANADOR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (All Alone) – Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (We're Going to the Catskills!) – Daniel Palladino

 

Mejor dirección – Drama


Game of Thrones (The Iron Throne) – David Benioff y D. B. Weiss
Game of Thrones (The Last of the Starks) – David Nutter
Game of Thrones (The Long Night) – Miguel Sapochnik
The Handmaid's Tale (Holly) – Daina Reid
Killing Eve (Desperate Times) – Lisa Brühlmann
Ozark (Reparations) – Jason Bateman -GANADOR
Succession (Celebration) – Adam McKay

 

Mejor dirección – Serie limitada, película o especial


Chernobyl – Johan Renck – GANADOR
Escape at Dannemora – Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon (Glory) – Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon (Who's Got the Pain) – Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal – Stephen Frears
When They See Us – Ava DuVernay

 

Mejor guión – Drama


Better Call Saul (Winner) – Peter Gould y Thomas Schnauz
Bodyguard (Episode 1) – Jed Mercurio
Game of Thrones (The Iron Throne) – David Benioff y D. B. Weiss
The Handmaid's Tale (Holly) – Bruce Miller y Kira Snyder
Killing Eve (Nice and Neat) – Emerald Fennell
Succession (Nobody Is Ever Missing) – Jesse Armstrong – GANADOR

 

Mejor guión – Serie limitada, película o especial


Chernobyl – Craig Mazin – GANADOR
Escape at Dannemora (Part 6) – Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin y Jerry Stahl
Escape at Dannemora (Part 7) – Brett Johnson y Michael Tolkin
Fosse/Verdon (Providence) – Joel Fields y Steven Levenson
A Very English Scandal – Russell T. Davies
When They See Us (Part Four) – Ava DuVernay y Michael Starrbury

 

Mejor guión – Comedia


Barry (ronny/lily) – Alec Berg y Bill Hader
Fleabag (Episode 1) – Phoebe Waller-Bridge – GANADORA
The Good Place (Janet(s)) – Josh Siegal y Dylan Morgan
PEN15 (Anna Ishii-Peters) – Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle y Stacy Osei-Kuffour
Russian Doll (Nothing in This World Is Easy) – Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland y Amy Poehler Russian Doll (A Warm Body) – Allison Silverman
Veep (Veep) – David Mandel


