Horarios y TV: la agenda deportiva del martes

La pantallla de televisión tendrá este martes acción en varias ligas de fútbol, Liga de las Américas y Liga Nacional, como así también el tenis internacional.
Programación
Premier League
15.00 horas Sheffield United vs West Bromwich - ESPN 3
15.00 horas Wolverhampton vs Arsenal - ESPN 2
17.15 horas Manchester United vs Southampton - ESPN
17.15 horas Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - ESPN 2
Copa del Rey
17.00 horas Almería vs Sevilla - DirecTV Sports
Semifinal Copa Italia
16.45 horas Inter vs. Juventus - DirecTV Sports
Liga de las Américas
17.10 horas San Lorenzo vs. Franca - DirecTV Sports 1612
20.10 horas Quimsa vs. Sao Paulo - DirecTV Sports 1612
Liga Nacional de Básquet
22.00 horas Ferro vs. Platense - TyC Sports
ATP Cup
20.00 horas Alemania vs Canadá - ESPN 2