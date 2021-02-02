#Temas de HOY: Rosario  Córdoba  Entre Ríos  Corrientes  La Educación Primero  Clima en Santa Fe  Coronavirus  

Horarios y TV: la agenda deportiva del martes

Crédito: Twitter
Crédito: Twitter

Crédito: Twitter



Horarios y TV: la agenda deportiva del martes

La pantallla de televisión tendrá este martes acción en varias ligas de fútbol, Liga de las Américas y Liga Nacional, como así también el tenis internacional.

 

Programación

 

Premier League

15.00 horas Sheffield United vs West Bromwich - ESPN 3

15.00 horas Wolverhampton vs Arsenal - ESPN 2

17.15 horas Manchester United vs Southampton - ESPN 

17.15 horas Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - ESPN 2

 

Copa del Rey

17.00 horas Almería vs Sevilla - DirecTV Sports

 

Semifinal Copa Italia

16.45 horas Inter vs. Juventus - DirecTV Sports

 

Liga de las Américas

17.10 horas San Lorenzo vs. Franca - DirecTV Sports 1612

20.10 horas Quimsa vs. Sao Paulo - DirecTV Sports 1612

 

Liga Nacional de Básquet

22.00 horas Ferro vs. Platense - TyC Sports

 

ATP Cup

20.00 horas Alemania vs Canadá - ESPN 2

 


