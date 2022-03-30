#Temas de HOY: Inseguridad en Santa Fe  Rosario  Coronavirus  Clima en Santa Fe  Colón  Unión  

En Las Vegas

Este domingo llegan los Premios Grammy 2022: la lista completa de los nominados

Tras posponer la ceremonia de enero por el aumento de casos de coronavirus por la variante Ómicron, la gala número 64 se celebrará el 3 de abril.

Crédito: Gentileza
Crédito: Gentileza

Crédito: Gentileza

Los amantes de la música tienen la vista puesta ya en la celebración de la 64ª edición de los Premios Grammy. Numerosos artistas y profesionales de la industria acuden cada año a esta gala que rinde homenaje a la música y a los trabajos de muchos de ellos durante todo un año.

 

Pues bien. La Academia ha anunciado que su edición del próximo año ya tiene fecha y lugar. Será el 3 de abril de 2022 cuando el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas reciba a las figuras musicales del panorama actual. Esta fecha ha sido cambiada, ya que en un principio iban a celebrarse en enero de este año en Los Ángeles, pero el repunte de casos de COVID-19 obligó a la Academia a modificarlo.

 

Estos son los artistas nominados  a los Premios Grammy 2022:

 

Grabación del año

I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic


Álbum del año

We Are - Jon Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West


Canción del año

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile


Mejor nuevo artista

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie


Mejor performance solitario pop

Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo


Mejor performance de dúo/grupo pop

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA


Mejor álbum vocal tradicional pop

“Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Til We Meet Again (Live)” - Norah Jones
“A Tori Kelly Christmas” - Tori Kelly
“Ledisi Sings Nina” - Ledisi
“That’s Life” - Willie Nelson
“A Holly Dolly Christmas” - Dolly Parton


Mejor álbum vocal pop

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo


Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

‘Hero’ - Afrojack y David Guetta
‘Loom’ - Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo
‘Before’ - James Blake
‘Heartbreak’ - Bonobo y Totally Ernormus
‘You can do it’ - Caribou
‘Alive’ - Rufus du Sol
‘The business’ - Tiesto


Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

‘Subconsciously’ - Black Coffee
´Fallen Embers’ - Illenium
‘Music is the weapon’ (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
‘Shockwave’ - Marshmello
‘Free Love’ - Sylvan Esso


Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Double Dealin’ - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri


Mejor performance rock

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Making A Fire - Foo Fighters


Mejor performance metal

Genesis - Deftones
The Alien - Dream Theater
Amazonia - Gojira
Pushing The Tides -Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie


Mejor canción rock

All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
The Bandit - Kings Of Leon
Distance - Mammoth WVH
Find My Way - Paul McCartney
Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters


Mejor álbum rock

Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney


Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent


Mejor álbum de pop latino

‘Vértigo’ - Pablo Alborán
‘Mis amores’ - Paula Arenas
‘Hecho a la antigua’ - Ricardo Arjona
‘Mis manos’ - Camilo
‘Mendó’ - Alex Cuba
‘Revelación’ - Selena Gomez


Mejor álbum de música urbana

‘Afrodisíaco’ - Rauw Alejandro
‘El último tour del mundo’ - Bad Bunny
‘José’ - J Balvin
‘KG0516′ - Karol G
‘Mendó’ - Alex Cuba
‘Sin miedo (del amor y otros demonios)’ - Kali Uchis


Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo

‘Deja’ - Bomba Estéreo
‘Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (Deluxe)’ - Diamante Eléctrico
‘Origen’ - Juanes
‘Calambre’ - Nathy Peluso
‘El madrileño’ - C. Tangana
‘Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia’ - Zoé


Mejor álbum regional mexicano

‘Antología de la música ranchera Vol.2′ - Aida cuevas
‘A mis 80′s’- Vicente Fernández
‘Seis’ - Mon Laferte
‘Un canto por México Vol.2′ - Natalia Lafourcade
‘Ayayay! (Super deluxe)’ - Christian Nodal


Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino

“Salswing” - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta,
“En cuarentena” - El gran combo de Puerto Rico,
“Sin salsa no hay paraíso” - Aymée Nuviola y
“Colegas” - Gilberto Santa Rosa.
“Live from Peru” - Tony Succar


Mejor performance R&B

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan


Mejor performance tradicional R&B

I Need You - Jon Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
Fight For You - H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba


Mejor canción R&B

Damage - H.E.R.
Good Days - SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan


Mejor álbum progresivo R&B

New Light - Eric Bellinger
Something To Say - Cory Henry
Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two - Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego


Mejor álbum R&B

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan


Mejor performance rap

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up - Cardi B
M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion


Mejor performance melódica rap

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
Need To Know - Doja Cat
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ ign
Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby


Mejor canción rap

Bath Salts - DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
Best Friend - Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Jail - Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray


Mejor álbum rap

The Off-Season - J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King’s Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West


Mejor performance country en solitario

Forever After All - Luke Combs
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
camera roll - Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton


Mejor performance de dúo/grupo country

If I Didn’t Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert


Mejor canción country

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
camera roll - Chris Stapleton
Country Again - Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton


Mejor álbum country

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton


Mejor álbum nueva era

Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day - Opium Moon
Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan


Mejor solo de jazz improvisado

Sackodougou - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron
Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste
Absence - Terence Blanchard
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea


Mejor álbum vocal jazz

Generations - The Baylor Project
SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon
Flor - Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding


Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste
Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny


Mejor álbum jazz conjunto

Live At Birdland! - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band
Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band


Mejor álbum de jazz latino

Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo


Mejor performance/canción gospel

Voice Of God - Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
Joyful - Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
Help - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
Never Lost - CeCe Winans
Wait On You - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters


Mejor performance/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

We Win - Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) - H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
Man Of Your Word - Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Believe For It - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
Jireh - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters


Mejor álbum gospel

Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It - CeCe Winans


Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

No Stranger - Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe
Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music


Mejor álbum de raíces gospel

Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.
That’s Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs For The Times - The Isaacs
My Savior -Carrie Underwood


Mejor performance de raíces americanas

Cry - Jon Batiste
Love And Regret - Billy Strings
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
Nightflyer - Allison Russell


Mejor canción de raíces americanas

Avalon - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Call Me A Fool - Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
Cry - Jon Batiste
Diamond Studded Shoes - Yola
Nightflyer - Allison Russell


Mejor álbum americana

Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons - Los Lobos
Outside Child - Allison Russell
Stand For Myself - Yola


Mejor álbum bluegrass

Renewal - Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck
A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent


Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues - Blues Traveler
I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis
Take Me Back - Kim Wilson


Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up - Steve Cropper
662 - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram


Mejor álbum folk

One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History - Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz


Mejor álbum de música regional

Live In New Orleans! - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People - Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco - Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe’a - Kalani Pe’a


Mejor álbum de reggae

Pamoja - Etana
Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin - Sean Paul
Royal - Jesse Royal
Beauty In The Silence - Soja
10 - Spice


Mejor performance de música global

Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti
Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems


Mejor álbum de música global

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends
Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo
Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid


Mejor álbum de música para niños

Actívate - 123 Andrés
All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective
Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon
A Colorful World - Falu
Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band


Mejor álbum hablado

Aftermath - LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy
8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land - Barack Obama


Mejor álbum de comedia

The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford
Evolution - Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given - Kevin Hart


Mejor álbum de teatro musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Girl From The North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical


Mejor banda sonora compilada para medios visuales

Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In The Heights
One Night In Miami...
Respect - Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - Andra Day


Mejor álbum de banda sonora para medio visual

Bridgerton - Kris Bowers, composer
Dune - Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Queen’s Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers


Mejor canción escrita para medio visual

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7] - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White
All Eyes On Me [From Inside] - Bo Burnham
All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] - H.E.R.
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] - Jennifer Hudson
Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...] - Leslie Odom, Jr.


Mejor composición instrumental

Beautiful Is Black - Brandee Younger
Cat And Mouse - Tom Nazziola
Concerto For Orchestra: Finale - Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge
Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble
Eberhard - Lyle Mays


Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella

Chopsticks - Richard Baratta
For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”) - HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith
Infinite Love - Emile Mosseri
Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”) - The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher
The Struggle Within - Rodrigo y Gabriela


Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental y Voz

The Bottom Lin - Ólafur Arnalds & Josin
A Change Is Gonna Come - Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) - Jacob Collier
Eleanor Rigby - Cody Fry
To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock


Mejor diseño de embalaje

American Jackpot / American Girls - Reckless Kelly
Carnage - Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
Pakelang - 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band
Serpentine Prison - Matt Berninger
Zeta - Soul Of Ears


Mejor paquete en caja o paquete especial de edición limitada

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition - George Harrison
Color Theory - Soccer Mommy
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) - Steven Wilson
77-81 - Gang Of Four
Swimming In Circles - Mac Miller


Mejor álbum de notas

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas - Sunwook Kim
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 - Louis Armstrong
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology - Willie Dunn
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 - varios artistas
The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland - varios artistas


Mejor álbum histórico

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings - Marian Anderson
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 - varios artistas
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music - varios artistas
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) - Joni Mitchell
Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition) - Prince


Mejor diseño de álbum no-musical

‘Cinema’
‘Dawn’
‘Hey what’
‘Love for sale’
‘Notes with attachments’


Productor del año no-clásico

Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-boy
Ricky Feed


Mejor remix grabación

‘Back to life’ - Soul II Soul
‘Born for greatness’ - Papa Roach
‘Constant Craving’ - K.D. Lang
‘Inside out’ - Zedd & Griff
‘Met him last night’ - Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande
‘Passenger’ - Deftones
‘Talks’ - PVA


Mejor Arreglo para Álbum, Clásica

Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Chanticleer Sings Christmas - Chanticleer
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’ - varios artistas


Productor clásico del año

Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman


Mejor performance de orquesta

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre - Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Muhly: Throughline - San Francisco Symphony
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 - Philadelphia Orchestra
Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy - Seattle Symphony Orchestra


Mejor grabación de ópera

Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
Glass: Akhnaten
Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
Little: Soldier Songs
Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites


Mejor performance coral

It’s A Long Way
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’
Rising w/The Crossing
Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom
The Singing Guitar


Mejor Interpretación de Música de Cámara/Conjunto Pequeño

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking - JACK Quartet

Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion
Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Bruits - Imani Winds


Mejor instrumental clásico solista

Alone Together - Jennifer Koh
An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein
Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich
Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
Mak Bach - Mak Grgić
Of Power - Curtis Stewart


Mejor álbum clásico solista vocal

Confessions
Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers
Mythologies
Schubert: Winterreise
Unexpected Shadows


Mejor compendio clásico

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
Cerrone: The Arching Path
Plays
Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change


Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

Akiho: Seven Pillars
Andriessen: The Only One
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
Batiste: Movement 11′
Shaw: Narrow Sea


Mejor vídeo musical

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo


Mejor película musical

Inside - Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia - David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul- Various Artists

 

Actuaciones confirmadas


La Academia también ha publicado la lista de cambios que se efectuarán en la 64ª edición de los Grammy. Entre ellos están los que han hecho realidad el deseo de The Weeknd, artista que explotó contra la organización y decidió vetar dichos galardones en 2021. De este modo, la Academia de la Grabación ha anunciado la eliminación de los comités secretos encargados de decidir las nominaciones.

 

"Más del 90% de los miembros tendrán que pasar por un proceso de recalificación a final de año, asegurando que el cuerpo de las votaciones está activamente vinculado a la creación de la música", anunciaron en un comunicado. De este modo, intentan aportar la transparencia y equidad en la selección de sus candidatos.

 

 

Actuaciones confirmadas


En estos galardones no podía faltar la música. Y es que ya se han confirmado los artistas que se subirán al escenario el 3 de abril para hacernos vibrar con sus actuaciones. BTS, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish y Finneas, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Batiste, Rachel Zegler, Nas y Leslie Odom Jr. son los confirmados.

 

Foo Fighters iba a formar parte de esta lista de actuaciones, pero tras la muerte repentina de su batería Taylor Hawkins, su presencia en los premios ha sido cancelada. Así lo han anunciado a través de sus redes sociales.

 

