Este domingo llegan los Premios Grammy 2022: la lista completa de los nominados

Miércoles 30.03.2022 - Última actualización - 18:04

17:55

Tras posponer la ceremonia de enero por el aumento de casos de coronavirus por la variante Ómicron, la gala número 64 se celebrará el 3 de abril.

Los amantes de la música tienen la vista puesta ya en la celebración de la 64ª edición de los Premios Grammy. Numerosos artistas y profesionales de la industria acuden cada año a esta gala que rinde homenaje a la música y a los trabajos de muchos de ellos durante todo un año.

Pues bien. La Academia ha anunciado que su edición del próximo año ya tiene fecha y lugar. Será el 3 de abril de 2022 cuando el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas reciba a las figuras musicales del panorama actual. Esta fecha ha sido cambiada, ya que en un principio iban a celebrarse en enero de este año en Los Ángeles, pero el repunte de casos de COVID-19 obligó a la Academia a modificarlo.

Estos son los artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy 2022:

Grabación del año

I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic



Álbum del año

We Are - Jon Batiste

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero - Lil Nas X

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Donda - Kanye West



Canción del año

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You - H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile



Mejor nuevo artista

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie



Mejor performance solitario pop

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo



Mejor performance de dúo/grupo pop

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA



Mejor álbum vocal tradicional pop

“Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Til We Meet Again (Live)” - Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” - Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” - Ledisi

“That’s Life” - Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” - Dolly Parton



Mejor álbum vocal pop

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo



Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

‘Hero’ - Afrojack y David Guetta

‘Loom’ - Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo

‘Before’ - James Blake

‘Heartbreak’ - Bonobo y Totally Ernormus

‘You can do it’ - Caribou

‘Alive’ - Rufus du Sol

‘The business’ - Tiesto



Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

‘Subconsciously’ - Black Coffee

´Fallen Embers’ - Illenium

‘Music is the weapon’ (Reloaded) - Major Lazer

‘Shockwave’ - Marshmello

‘Free Love’ - Sylvan Esso



Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Double Dealin’ - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden - Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri



Mejor performance rock

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

Making A Fire - Foo Fighters



Mejor performance metal

Genesis - Deftones

The Alien - Dream Theater

Amazonia - Gojira

Pushing The Tides -Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie



Mejor canción rock

All My Favorite Songs - Weezer

The Bandit - Kings Of Leon

Distance - Mammoth WVH

Find My Way - Paul McCartney

Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters



Mejor álbum rock

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney



Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent



Mejor álbum de pop latino

‘Vértigo’ - Pablo Alborán

‘Mis amores’ - Paula Arenas

‘Hecho a la antigua’ - Ricardo Arjona

‘Mis manos’ - Camilo

‘Mendó’ - Alex Cuba

‘Revelación’ - Selena Gomez



Mejor álbum de música urbana

‘Afrodisíaco’ - Rauw Alejandro

‘El último tour del mundo’ - Bad Bunny

‘José’ - J Balvin

‘KG0516′ - Karol G

‘Mendó’ - Alex Cuba

‘Sin miedo (del amor y otros demonios)’ - Kali Uchis



Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo

‘Deja’ - Bomba Estéreo

‘Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (Deluxe)’ - Diamante Eléctrico

‘Origen’ - Juanes

‘Calambre’ - Nathy Peluso

‘El madrileño’ - C. Tangana

‘Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia’ - Zoé



Mejor álbum regional mexicano

‘Antología de la música ranchera Vol.2′ - Aida cuevas

‘A mis 80′s’- Vicente Fernández

‘Seis’ - Mon Laferte

‘Un canto por México Vol.2′ - Natalia Lafourcade

‘Ayayay! (Super deluxe)’ - Christian Nodal



Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino

“Salswing” - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta,

“En cuarentena” - El gran combo de Puerto Rico,

“Sin salsa no hay paraíso” - Aymée Nuviola y

“Colegas” - Gilberto Santa Rosa.

“Live from Peru” - Tony Succar



Mejor performance R&B

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan



Mejor performance tradicional R&B

I Need You - Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You - H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba



Mejor canción R&B

Damage - H.E.R.

Good Days - SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan



Mejor álbum progresivo R&B

New Light - Eric Bellinger

Something To Say - Cory Henry

Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two - Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego



Mejor álbum R&B

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan



Mejor performance rap

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up - Cardi B

M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion



Mejor performance melódica rap

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need To Know - Doja Cat

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ ign

Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby



Mejor canción rap

Bath Salts - DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

Best Friend - Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Jail - Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z

M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray



Mejor álbum rap

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King’s Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

Donda - Kanye West



Mejor performance country en solitario

Forever After All - Luke Combs

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell

camera roll - Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton



Mejor performance de dúo/grupo country

If I Didn’t Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger Me - Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay

Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert



Mejor canción country

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris

camera roll - Chris Stapleton

Country Again - Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton



Mejor álbum country

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton



Mejor álbum nueva era

Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day - Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan



Mejor solo de jazz improvisado

Sackodougou - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron

Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste

Absence - Terence Blanchard

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea



Mejor álbum vocal jazz

Generations - The Baylor Project

SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon

Flor - Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding



Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste

Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny



Mejor álbum jazz conjunto

Live At Birdland! - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band



Mejor álbum de jazz latino

Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo



Mejor performance/canción gospel

Voice Of God - Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Joyful - Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

Help - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

Never Lost - CeCe Winans

Wait On You - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters



Mejor performance/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

We Win - Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) - H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

Man Of Your Word - Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Believe For It - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Jireh - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters



Mejor álbum gospel

Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It - CeCe Winans



Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

No Stranger - Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music



Mejor álbum de raíces gospel

Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times - The Isaacs

My Savior -Carrie Underwood



Mejor performance de raíces americanas

Cry - Jon Batiste

Love And Regret - Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer - Allison Russell



Mejor canción de raíces americanas

Avalon - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Call Me A Fool - Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas

Cry - Jon Batiste

Diamond Studded Shoes - Yola

Nightflyer - Allison Russell



Mejor álbum americana

Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons - Los Lobos

Outside Child - Allison Russell

Stand For Myself - Yola



Mejor álbum bluegrass

Renewal - Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent



Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues - Blues Traveler

I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis

Take Me Back - Kim Wilson



Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up - Steve Cropper

662 - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram



Mejor álbum folk

One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History - Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz



Mejor álbum de música regional

Live In New Orleans! - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People - Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco - Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe’a - Kalani Pe’a



Mejor álbum de reggae

Pamoja - Etana

Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin - Sean Paul

Royal - Jesse Royal

Beauty In The Silence - Soja

10 - Spice



Mejor performance de música global

Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti

Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems



Mejor álbum de música global

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo

Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid



Mejor álbum de música para niños

Actívate - 123 Andrés

All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World - Falu

Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band



Mejor álbum hablado

Aftermath - LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy

8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land - Barack Obama



Mejor álbum de comedia

The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford

Evolution - Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given - Kevin Hart



Mejor álbum de teatro musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Girl From The North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical



Mejor banda sonora compilada para medios visuales

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In The Heights

One Night In Miami...

Respect - Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - Andra Day



Mejor álbum de banda sonora para medio visual

Bridgerton - Kris Bowers, composer

Dune - Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen’s Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers



Mejor canción escrita para medio visual

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7] - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White

All Eyes On Me [From Inside] - Bo Burnham

All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] - H.E.R.

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] - Jennifer Hudson

Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...] - Leslie Odom, Jr.



Mejor composición instrumental

Beautiful Is Black - Brandee Younger

Cat And Mouse - Tom Nazziola

Concerto For Orchestra: Finale - Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge

Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

Eberhard - Lyle Mays



Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella

Chopsticks - Richard Baratta

For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”) - HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith

Infinite Love - Emile Mosseri

Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”) - The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher

The Struggle Within - Rodrigo y Gabriela



Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental y Voz

The Bottom Lin - Ólafur Arnalds & Josin

A Change Is Gonna Come - Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) - Jacob Collier

Eleanor Rigby - Cody Fry

To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock



Mejor diseño de embalaje

American Jackpot / American Girls - Reckless Kelly

Carnage - Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Pakelang - 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band

Serpentine Prison - Matt Berninger

Zeta - Soul Of Ears



Mejor paquete en caja o paquete especial de edición limitada

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition - George Harrison

Color Theory - Soccer Mommy

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) - Steven Wilson

77-81 - Gang Of Four

Swimming In Circles - Mac Miller



Mejor álbum de notas

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas - Sunwook Kim

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 - Louis Armstrong

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology - Willie Dunn

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 - varios artistas

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland - varios artistas



Mejor álbum histórico

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings - Marian Anderson

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 - varios artistas

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music - varios artistas

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) - Joni Mitchell

Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition) - Prince



Mejor diseño de álbum no-musical

‘Cinema’

‘Dawn’

‘Hey what’

‘Love for sale’

‘Notes with attachments’



Productor del año no-clásico

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-boy

Ricky Feed



Mejor remix grabación

‘Back to life’ - Soul II Soul

‘Born for greatness’ - Papa Roach

‘Constant Craving’ - K.D. Lang

‘Inside out’ - Zedd & Griff

‘Met him last night’ - Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande

‘Passenger’ - Deftones

‘Talks’ - PVA



Mejor Arreglo para Álbum, Clásica

Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Chanticleer Sings Christmas - Chanticleer

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’ - varios artistas



Productor clásico del año

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman



Mejor performance de orquesta

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre - Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Muhly: Throughline - San Francisco Symphony

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 - Philadelphia Orchestra

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy - Seattle Symphony Orchestra



Mejor grabación de ópera

Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

Glass: Akhnaten

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Little: Soldier Songs

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites



Mejor performance coral

It’s A Long Way

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’

Rising w/The Crossing

Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom

The Singing Guitar



Mejor Interpretación de Música de Cámara/Conjunto Pequeño

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking - JACK Quartet

Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion

Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Bruits - Imani Winds



Mejor instrumental clásico solista

Alone Together - Jennifer Koh

An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein

Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich

Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Mak Bach - Mak Grgić

Of Power - Curtis Stewart



Mejor álbum clásico solista vocal

Confessions

Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers

Mythologies

Schubert: Winterreise

Unexpected Shadows



Mejor compendio clásico

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Cerrone: The Arching Path

Plays

Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change



Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

Akiho: Seven Pillars

Andriessen: The Only One

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Batiste: Movement 11′

Shaw: Narrow Sea



Mejor vídeo musical

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo



Mejor película musical

Inside - Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia - David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul- Various Artists

Actuaciones confirmadas



La Academia también ha publicado la lista de cambios que se efectuarán en la 64ª edición de los Grammy. Entre ellos están los que han hecho realidad el deseo de The Weeknd, artista que explotó contra la organización y decidió vetar dichos galardones en 2021. De este modo, la Academia de la Grabación ha anunciado la eliminación de los comités secretos encargados de decidir las nominaciones.

"Más del 90% de los miembros tendrán que pasar por un proceso de recalificación a final de año, asegurando que el cuerpo de las votaciones está activamente vinculado a la creación de la música", anunciaron en un comunicado. De este modo, intentan aportar la transparencia y equidad en la selección de sus candidatos.

En estos galardones no podía faltar la música. Y es que ya se han confirmado los artistas que se subirán al escenario el 3 de abril para hacernos vibrar con sus actuaciones. BTS, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish y Finneas, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Batiste, Rachel Zegler, Nas y Leslie Odom Jr. son los confirmados.

Foo Fighters iba a formar parte de esta lista de actuaciones, pero tras la muerte repentina de su batería Taylor Hawkins, su presencia en los premios ha sido cancelada. Así lo han anunciado a través de sus redes sociales.