Messi no jugará este sábado con Inter Miami y generó revuelo en Canadá

The party's starting early this Saturday vs #InterMiamiCF! 🎉



Join us at our 𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲-𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿, presented by @TELUS, featuring $5 drinks, delicious food, player signing (on Terry Fox Plaza), live music, & more! 🍻#VWFC | #VANvMIA