Estos son los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023

Adele, Lizzo, Harry Styles y Taylor Swift destacaron también en las nominaciones a los Grammy que anunció la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación y que se entregarán el 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles.
Bad Bunny volvió a brillar este martes en las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, en categorías en las que habitualmente compiten solo artistas de habla inglesa como Álbum del año y Mejor interpretación pop solo del año.
Adele, Lizzo, Harry Styles y Taylor Swift destacaron también en las nominaciones a los Grammy que anunció la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación y que se entregarán el 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles.
Esta edición de los premios, la número 65, llega con cinco nuevas categorías, entre ellas la de Compositor del año y Mejor interpretación de música alternativa. Aquí te decimos quiénes son los nominados a los Grammy en las principales categorías.
“Don’t Shut Me Down”, Abba
“Easy on Me”, Adele
“Break My Soul", Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige
“You and Me on the Rock”, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
“Woman”, Doja Cat
“Bad Habit", Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5", Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time”, Lizzo
“As It Was”, Harry Styles
“Abcdefu", Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (interpretada por Gayle)
“About Damn Time”, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin y Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo)
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”, Liz Rose y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was”, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon y Harry Styles (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit", Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy)
“Break My Soul", Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant y Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé)
“Easy on Me”, Adele Adkins y Greg Kurstin (Adele)
“God Did”, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5", Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt(Bonnie Raitt)
“Voyage”, Abba
“30”, Adele
“Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny
“Renaissance”, Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”, Mary J. Blige
“In These Silent Days”, Brandi Carlile
“Music of the Spheres”, Coldplay
“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
“Special”, Lizzo
“Harry’s House”, Harry Styles
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
“Easy on Me”, Adele
“Moscow Mule”, Bad Bunny
“Woman”, Doja Cat
“Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time”, Lizzo
“As It Was”, Harry Styles
“Don’t Shut Me Down”, Abba
“Bam Bam”, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe”, Coldplay and BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)”, Post Malone and Doja Cat
“Unholy”, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
“Higher”, Michael Bublé
“When Christmas Comes Around…”, Kelly Clarkson
“I Dream of Christmas (Extended)”, Norah Jones
“Evergreen". Pentatonix
“Thank You”, Diana Ross
Mejor álbum pop local
“Voyage”, Abba
“30”, Adele
“Music of the Spheres”, Coldplay
“Special”, Lizzo
“Harry’s House”, Harry Styles
“Break My Soul", Beyoncé
“Rosewood”, Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love”, Diplo y Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue)”, David Guetta y Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated”, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
“On My Knees”, Rüfüs du Sol
“Renaissance”, Beyoncé
“Fragments”, Bonobo
“Diplo”, Diplo
“The Last Goodbye”, Odesza
“Surrender”, Rüfüs du Sol
“God Did”, DJ Khaled
“I Never Liked You”, Future
“Come Home the Kids Miss You”, Jack Harlow
“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
“It’s Almost Dry”, Pusha T
“God Did”, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat
“Pushin P”, Gunna y Future featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”, Hitkidd y Glorilla
“The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar
“Churchill Downs”, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow y Jose Velazquez (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
“God Did", Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts y Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5”, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)
“Pushin P”, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass y Jeffery Lamar Williams, (Gunna y Future featuring Young Thug)
“Wait for U”, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke y Temilade Openiyi (Future yDrake and Tems)
“Aguilera”, Christina Aguilera
“Pasieros”, Rubén Blades y Boca Livre
“De Adentro Pa Afuera", Camilo
“Viajante”. Fonseca
“Dharma+”, Sebastián Yatra
“Trap Cake, Vol. 2”, Rauw Alejandro
“Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny
“Legendaddy”, Daddy Yankee
“La 167”, Farruko
“The Love & Sex Tape”, Maluma
“We”, Arcade Fire
“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You", Big Thief
“Fossora”, Björk
“Wet Leg”, Wet Leg
“Cool It Down”, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
“Virgo’s Groove", Beyoncé
“Hurt Me So Good”, Jazmine Sullivan
“Over”, Lucky Daye
“Here With Me”, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
“Hrs & Hrs”, Muni Long
“Cuff It”, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers y Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)
“Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston y Justin Nathaniel Zim (Muni Long)
“Hurt Me So Good”, Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan y Elliott Trent (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Please Don’t Walk Away", PJ Morton (PJ Morton)
“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”, Mary J. Blige
“Breezy (Deluxe)”, Chris Brown
“Black Radio III”, Robert Glasper
“Candydrip”, Lucky Daye
“Watch the Sun”, PJ Morton
“Heartfirst”, Kelsea Ballerini
“Something in the Orange”, Zach Bryan
“In His Arms”, Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town", Maren Morris
“Live Forever”, Willie Nelson
“Wishful Drinking”, Ingrid Andress y Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer”, Brothers Osborne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory”, Luke Combs y Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You — Revisited”, Reba McEntire y Dolly Parton
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”, Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde
“Going Where the Lonely Go”, Robert Plant y Alison Krauss
“Circles Around This Town”, Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris y Jimmy Robbins (Maren Morris)
“Doin’ This”, Luke Combs, Drew Parker y Robert Williford (Luke Combs)
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”, Lori McKenna y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“If I Was a Cowboy”, Jesse Frasure y Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)
“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”, Rodney Crowell y Chris Stapleton (Willie Nelson)
“‘Til You Can’t”, Matt Rogers y Ben Stennis (Cody Johnson)
“Growin’ Up”, Luke Combs
“Palomino”, Miranda Lambert
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”, Ashley McBryde
“Humble Quest”, Maren Morris
“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson
“So Happy It Hurts”, Bryan Adams
“Old Man”, Beck
“Wild Child", The Black Keys
“Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlie
“Crawl!”, Idles
“Patent Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck
“Holiday”, Turnstile
“Black Summer”, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis y Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
“Blackout”, Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory y Brendan Yates (Turnstile)
“Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)
“Harmonia’s Dream”, Robbie Bennett y Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs)
“Patient Number 9” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo y Andrew Wotman (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)
“Dropout Boogie", The Black Keys
“The Boy Named If”, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
“Crawler”, Idles
“Mainstream Sellout”, Machine Gun Kelly
“Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne
“Lucifer on the Sofa”, Spoon
“The Closer”, Dave Chappelle
“Comedy Monster”, Jim Gaffigan
“A Little Brains, A Little Talent”, Randy Rainbow
“Sorry”, Louis CK
“We All Scream”, Patton Oswalt
“Elvis”, varios artistas
“Encanto”, varios artistas
“Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)", varios artistas
“Top Gun: Maverick”, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer y Lorne Balfe
“West Side Story", varios artistas
En los Grammy 2022, Jon Batiste, que llegó como el máximo nominado, se coronó como el rey al llevarse a casa cinco gramófonos dorados. Le siguió Silk Sonic que arrasó en las cuatro categorías en las que estuvo nominado. Olivia Rodrigo y Foo Fighters se quedaron con tres Grammy cada uno. Podés ver los resultados de esa edición aquí.
Dejanos tu comentario
Los comentarios realizados son de exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores y las consecuencias derivadas de ellos pueden ser pasibles de las sanciones legales que correspondan. Evitar comentarios ofensivos o que no respondan al tema abordado en la información.