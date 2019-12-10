La ex atleta bicampeona olímpica expresó que es "cruel y asesina"

Operativo de la Policía Federal
Interviene la Justicia Federal.
La ex atleta rusa Yelena Isinbáyeva, bicampeona olímpica en salto con garrocha, aseguró que la sanción de la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje (WADA) en contra de su país es "extremadamente cruel, injusta, atroz y asesina".
Desde su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Isinbáyeva realizó un fuerte descargo tras la sanción de la WADA que le impedirá a Rusia competir internacionalmente por cuatro años.
Вчера оборвали телефон после вынесенного решения Исполкома ВАДА! ⠀ Сказать что это полная неожиданность, не приходиться. На положительный результат никто не надеялся, благодаря вбросам информации в прессу две недели назад. Санкции жесточайшие, несправедливые, вопиющие и убийственные для российского спорта. Принимать всё как есть или оспаривать решение в КАС, будем решать коллективно. Скоро нам предстоит совет РУСАДА, решение которого по данному вопросу, видимо и станет отправной точкой к действию. ⠀ Комиссия спортсменов ВАДА в своём выступлении перед принятием решения исполкома ВАДА, призывала отстранить коллективно всех российских спортсменов и никого не допустить до ОИ в Токио. ⠀ Мне сложно понять, защищает ли права наших чистых спортсменов решение исполкома ВАДА, давая возможность нашим спортсменам выступать под нейтральным флагом. ⠀ Как вы думаете? ⠀ А какое решение будет правильным по вашему мнению, оспаривать решение ВАДА в КАС или принимать его как есть? ⠀ Yesterday cut off the phone after the decision of the Executive Committee of WADA! ⠀ To say that this is a complete surprise, do not have to. No one hoped for a positive result, thanks to the stuffing of information in the press two weeks ago. The sanctions are cruel, unjust, egregious and murderous for Russian sport. To accept things as they are or challenge the decision at CAS, we will decide collectively. Soon we will have the Council of RUSADA, whose decision on this issue, apparently, will be the starting point for action. ⠀ The WADA athletes commission in the performance before decision-making of Executive Committee of WADA, called to suspend collectively all Russian athletes and to allow nobody to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. ⠀ It is difficult for me to understand whether the decision of the WADA Executive Committee protects the rights of our clean athletes by allowing our athletes to compete under a neutral flag. ⠀ What do you think? ⠀ And what decision would be correct in your opinion, to challenge the decision of WADA in CAS or to accept it as is?
"Se trata de una sanción extremadamente cruel, injusta, atroz y asesina", apuntó Isinbáyeva, medalla de oro en Atenas 2004 y Pekín 2008.
La rusa, también tres veces campeona mundial de su especialidad, agregó que Rusia analiza la apelación de la sanción y que esa decisión será tomada en conjunto con la Agencia de Antidopaje de Rusia (RUSADA).
Un paseo en la naturaleza puede terminar con una rauda huida, ronchas, ardor y lastimaduras.
Por lo que pudo averiguar El Litoral, “el único descartado es Ricardo Zielinski”. Siguen todos en carrera y asoma una cumbre Vignatti-Bragarnik por el tema de los refuerzos. ¿Pekerman es posible?.
Se trata del congelamiento de tarifas, el relanzamiento del programa Precios Cuidados y créditos para pymes.
De acuerdo a la información que maneja El Litoral, será para mostrar el bosquejo del balance que deberá ser aprobado con urgencia en asamblea de socios.
En un nuevo aniversario de la base aérea de Sauce Viejo, se presentó un flamante servicio de correos y encomiendas. Mayor conectividad con el país, un trabajo pendiente.
“Entendemos que el monto de la pena -de 16 años y medio- sigue siendo razonable”, dijo el abogado querellante, Alejandro Otte. El fallo fue notificado este lunes a las partes.
Interviene la Justicia Federal.
Descargá gratis la aplicación de EL LITORAL, ¿Desea Instalarla?