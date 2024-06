Macron convocó a elecciones legislativas, tras la victoria de la ultraderecha en Francia

NEW - #EUElection2024 first seat projection for new EP



Estimated composition of the new European Parliament based on estimates in 11 countries (🇦🇹, 🇧🇬, 🇭🇷, 🇨🇾, 🇩🇰, 🇫🇷, 🇩🇪, 🇬🇷, 🇲🇹, 🇳🇱, 🇪🇸) and pre-electoral data for the remaining 16 countries.



Details: https://t.co/kRi1wgPKKT pic.twitter.com/tm7UcUo23E