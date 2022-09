Comienza la última etapa de la venta de entradas para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

Fans who have not yet secured their ⚽️ #WorldCup tickets 🎟️ – or who want to add even more fantastic contests to their 🗓️ – will have another opportunity via https://t.co/N8oxitnzbJ this Tuesday, 27 September at 11:00 CET. More info here ➡️ https://t.co/MzUE58c4vS pic.twitter.com/aFphxoagAG