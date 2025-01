Luciano Benavides se lleva la etapa 8 del Dakar y se ilusiona con el título

🏁 Stage 8️⃣ - Bikes 🏍



Provisional top 3:

🥇Luciano Benavides

🥈Adrien Van Beveren

🥉Tosha Schareina



The time spent by Benavides and @A_Vanbeveren assisting @quintanilla102 was re-credited to the two riders. The Argentinean has therefore won the day’s special with a lead of… pic.twitter.com/sWPYQOEZUt