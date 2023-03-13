#HOY:

Paritarias
Inseguridad en Santa Fe
Unión
Colón
Rosario
Arte
La lista completa

Estos son todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2023

La edición 95 de los premios de la Academia se celebró este domingo. "Everything Everywhere All at Once", fue la vencedora de la noche. Mirá la lista completa de galardonados, en todas las categorías y las mejores fotos.

El mejor actor Brendan Fraser celebra con su Oscar entre bastidores en los 95º Premios de la Academia en Hollywood, los Ángeles, California, EE. UU., 12 de marzo de 2023. Foto: Reuters.El mejor actor Brendan Fraser celebra con su Oscar entre bastidores en los 95º Premios de la Academia en Hollywood, los Ángeles, California, EE. UU., 12 de marzo de 2023. Foto: Reuters.
-
Última actualización - 1:19

Este domingo se celebró la 95º edición de la entrega de premios de la Academia de Hollywood. Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores del premio Oscar 2023, en cada categoría.

Mejor película

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis poses with her Oscar in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike BlakeLa ganadora de la Mejor Actriz de Reparto, Jamie Lee Curtis, posa con su Oscar en la sala de fotos de los Oscar en los 95 Premios de la Academia en Hollywood, los Ángeles, California, EE. UU., 12 de marzo de 2023. Foto: Reuters

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan celebrates with his Oscar in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.  REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYEl mejor actor de reparto Ke Huy Quan celebra con su Oscar en la sala de fotos de los Oscar en los 95º Premios de la Academia en Hollywood, los Ángeles, California, EE.UU., 12 de marzo de 2023. Foto: Reuters

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADOR

Mejor película internacional

All quiet on the Western Front *GANADORA

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mirá tambiénLa democracia argentina cayó frente a la infantería alemana

Mejor corto documental

“The Elephant Whisperers” *GANADOR

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Mejor documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” *GANADOR

Mejor canción original

“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR” *GANADORA

“This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor película animada

"Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro" *GANADORA

Guillermo del Toro accepts the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Guillermo del Toro acepta el Oscar a la mejor película animada por 'Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro' durante el espectáculo de los Oscar en los 95 Premios de la Academia en Hollywood, los Ángeles, California, EE.UU., 12 de marzo de 2023. Foto: Reuters

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Mejor guión adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking” *GANADORA

Mejor guión original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” *GANADOR

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYMichelle Yeoh acepta el Oscar a la mejor actriz por 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' durante el show de los Oscar en los 95th Academy Awards en Hollywood, los Ángeles, California, EE.UU., 12 de marzo de 2023. Foto: Reuters

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORES

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor diseño de producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejor fotografía

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *GANADORA

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Mejor sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick” *GANADORA

Mejor corto animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” *GANADOR

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Mejor cortometraje

“An Irish Goodbye” *GANADOR

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Mejor banda sonora

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejores efectos visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” *GANADOR

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor edición

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor maquillaje

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale” *GANADORA

Dejanos tu comentario

Los comentarios realizados son de exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores y las consecuencias derivadas de ellos pueden ser pasibles de las sanciones legales que correspondan. Evitar comentarios ofensivos o que no respondan al tema abordado en la información.

#TEMAS:
Cine Series Televisión
Estados Unidos
Premios Oscar

Además tenés que leer:

El Litoral
metagoogle
Hemeroteca Digital (1930-1979) - Receptorías de avisos - Administración y Publicidad - Elementos institucionales - Opcionales con El Litoral - MediaKit
El Litoral es miembro de:
adepa.org.ariab.comadira.org.ar
afip.gob.ar
En Asociación con:
la gacetadiario huarpediario el diadiario rio negro