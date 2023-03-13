Estos son todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2023

Este domingo se celebró la 95º edición de la entrega de premios de la Academia de Hollywood. Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores del premio Oscar 2023, en cada categoría.
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Elvis”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Triangle of Sadness”
“Women Talking”
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADOR
All quiet on the Western Front *GANADORA
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
“The Elephant Whisperers” *GANADOR
“Haulout”
“How Do You Measure a Year?”
“The Martha Mitchell Effect”
“Stranger at the Gate”
“All That Breathes”
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
“Fire of Love”
“A House Made of Splinters”
“Navalny” *GANADOR
“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”
“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”
“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR” *GANADORA
“This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
"Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro" *GANADORA
“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“The Sea Beast”
“Turning Red”
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“Living”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Women Talking” *GANADORA
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Triangle of Sadness”
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” *GANADOR
Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy, “Living”
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORES
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Todd Field, “Tár”
Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”
“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Babylon”
“Elvis”
“The Fabelmans”
“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
“Elvis”
“Empire of Light”
“Tár”
“Babylon”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *GANADORA
“Elvis”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Elvis”
“Top Gun: Maverick” *GANADORA
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” *GANADOR
“The Flying Sailor”
“Ice Merchants”
“My Year of Dicks”
“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
“An Irish Goodbye” *GANADOR
“Ivalu”
“Le Pupille”
“Night Ride”
“The Red Suitcase”
“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water” *GANADOR
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Elvis”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *GANADORA
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Elvis”
“The Whale” *GANADORA
