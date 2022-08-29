Taylor Swift y Nicki Minaj, los grandes ganadores de los Premios MTV VMA 2022

Lunes 29.8.2022-
Última actualización - 11:58
Taylor Swift dominó en la alfombra de los MTV VMAs 2022, con un espectacular traje plateado con el que consiguió hacer la competencia a Little Nas X (que nos trasladó mentalmente hasta los carnavales de las Islas Canarias), y dominó después sobre el escenario del Prudential Theatre de Newark (New Jersey, Estados Unidos). La solista se convirtió en una de las grandes triunfadoras de la popular cadena de televisión estadounidense en su fiesta anual.
La ceremonia de entrega se rindió al espectáculo en directo con actuaciones en vivo espectaculares a cargo de Jack Harlow y Fergie o de J Balvin junto a Ryan Castro. Pero sobre el escenario no solo brillaron las colaboraciones sino también las actuaciones individuales.
Ese fue el caso de Lizzo que repasó algunos de sus mayores éxitos, de Blackpink que presentaron por primera vez en una gala de premios en suelo estadounidense su nueva canción Pink venom así como Nicki Minaj que recibió el premio MTV VMA Video Vanguard por toda su trayectoria en la que destacó más su coreografía que su interpretación. Porque hasta sus lentillas de ojos claros impactaron a los espectadores y a todas las redes sociales.
Un premio a su carrera como el que recogería poco después Red Hot Chili Peppers. Ambos repetirían galardón en sus respectivos géneros: el hip hop y el rock. Quedaba claro que los viejos rockeros nunca mueren.
Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022:
Vídeo del año
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsDrake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/RepublicEd Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic RecordsHarry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia RecordsLil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen RecordsTaylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (PREMIO)
Artista del año
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment (PREMIO) Drake – OVO/RepublicEd Sheeran – Atlantic RecordsHarry Styles – Columbia RecordsJack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic RecordsLil Nas X – Columbia RecordsLizzo – Atlantic Records
Canción del año
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia RecordsBillie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records (PREMIO)Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsElton John y Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope RecordsLizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic RecordsThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Mejor Canción Verano
Bad Bunny y Chencho - Me porto bonitoBeyoncé - Break my soulCharlie Puth y Jung Kook - Left and rightDoja Cat - VegasFuture ft. Drake y Tems - Wait for uHarry Styles - Late night talkingJack Harlow - First class (PREMIO)Kane Brown - GrandLatto x Mariah Carey ft. DJ Khaled - Big energy (remix)Lizzo - About damn timeMarshmello x Khalid - NumbNicki Minaj - Super freaky girlNicky Youre y dazy - SunroofPost Malone y Doja Cat - I like you (A happier song)Rosalía - BizcochitoSteve Lacy - Bad habit
Álbum del año
Harry Styles - Harry's house (PREMIO)Adele - 30Bad Bunny - Un verano sin tiBillie Eilish - Happier than everDrake - Certified lover boy
Mejor artista nuevo
Baby Keem – Columbia RecordsDove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records (PREMIO)GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse RecordsLatto – Streamcut / RCA RecordsMåneskin – Arista RecordsSEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Mejor Grupo
BTS (PREMIO)City GirlsFoo FightersImagine DragonsMåneskinRed Hot Chili PeppersSilk Sonic
Mejor actuación Push
September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner RecordsOctober 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island RecordsNovember 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner RecordsDecember 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (PREMIO)January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UKFebruary 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse RecordsMarch 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope RecordsApril 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner RecordsMay 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording CompanyJune 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam RecordingJuly 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Mejor colaboración
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/RepublicElton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope RecordsLil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (PREMIO)Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 EntertainmentPost Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic RecordsROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia RecordsThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Mejor vídeo pop
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsDoja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsEd Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic RecordsHarry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records (PREMIO)Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
Mejor vídeo de hip hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsFuture ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic RecordsKendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsLatto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA RecordsNicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (PREMIO)Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Mejor vídeo rock
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA RecordsJack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man RecordsMuse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner RecordsRed Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records (PREMIO)Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music GroupThree Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Mejor vídeo alternativo
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA RecordsImagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope RecordsMachine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope RecordsMåneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records (PREMIO)Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music GroupTwenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music GroupWILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Mejor vídeo latino
Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records (PREMIO)Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas EntertainmentBecky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA RecordsDaddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic RecordsFarruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US LatinJ Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Mejor R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKWChlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia RecordsH.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA RecordsNormani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA RecordsSummer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope RecordsThe Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records (PREMIO)
Mejor vídeo de K-Pop
BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen RecordsITZY – “LOCO” – JYP EntertainmentLISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (PREMIO)SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen RecordsStray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP EntertainmentTWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
Mejor vídeo por una causa
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsLatto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA RecordsLizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records (PREMIO)Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty HitStromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Mejor actuación en el Metaverso
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (PREMIO)BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen RecordsCharli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic RecordsJustin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def JamRift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic RecordsTwenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Mirá también
Britney Spears lanzó "Hold Me Closer", su primera canción a dúo con Elton John
Mejor vídeo de larga duración
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsFoo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA RecordsKacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA NashvilleMadonna – Madame X – Interscope RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen RecordsTaylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (PREMIO)
Mejor cinematografía
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia RecordsCamila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic RecordsHarry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records (PREMIO)Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsNormani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA RecordsTaylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Mejor dirección
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia RecordsBillie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsEd Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic RecordsHarry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia RecordsLil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia RecordsTaylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (PREMIO)
Mejor dirección artística
Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia RecordsDoja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsDrake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic RecordsKacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA NashvilleLil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (PREMIO)Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Efectos visuales
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsColdplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic RecordsKendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope RecordsLil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (PREMIO)Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 EntertainmentThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Mejor coreografía
BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen RecordsDoja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records (PREMIO)FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic RecordsHarry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia RecordsLil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia RecordsNormani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Mejor edición
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia RecordsDoja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen RecordsROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records (PREMIO)Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic RecordsThe Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
MTV VMA Video Vanguard
MTV Global Icon
Red Hot Chili Peppers (PREMIO)