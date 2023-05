Logran avances contra el cáncer de páncreas con una vacuna de ARN

1. ENTER #mRNAvaccines for #pancreaticcancer! Long-term #PDAC survivor story PART3.



"Do #PDACs REALLY have vaccine neoantigens (NAs)"? (aren’t they lowly mutated?)



If each patient = own NAs, how do you vaccinate?



Maybe mRNA? But how?@Nature https://t.co/d1SgGgdVHq



👇🏽 [1/32]