Lo mejor de los Premios Emmy 2024: la alfombra roja y todos los ganadores

Los Premios Emmy 2024 tuvieron lugar este domingo 15 de marzo en el LA Live Peacock Theatre del centro de Los Ángeles, donde las mejores producciones de la televisión estadounidense fueron reconocidas.
Babé Reno y El oso, entre las series, producciones televisivas y artistas más premiados de la noche. Las mejores fotos.
Los Premios Emmy 2024 tuvieron lugar este domingo 15 de marzo en el LA Live Peacock Theatre del centro de Los Ángeles, donde las mejores producciones de la televisión estadounidense fueron reconocidas.
En esta 76° edición de la famosa ceremonia transmitida a nivel internacional, los candidatos con mayores nominaciones fueron shows como Shōgun, El oso y Only Murders in the Building, todas disponibles al día de hoy vía streaming en la plataforma de Disney+.
Otras de las producciones que no se ha quedado atrás y que también destaca como una de las más sonadas es Bebé reno, la serie de Netflix creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd, junto a Jessica Gunning.
Idris Elba (Hijack)
Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Walton Goggins (Fallout)
Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shōgun (FX)
Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)
Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (El oso)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (El oso)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Maya Rudolph (Loot)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
El oso (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
Hacks (Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)
Jon Hamm (Fargo)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)
Juno Temple (Fargo)
Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Bebé reno (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)
Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno)
Noah Hawley (Fargo)
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
Lesley Manville (The Crown)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Lionel Boyce (El oso)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso)
Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)
Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Randall Einhorn (Episodio “Party” - Abbott Elementary)
Christopher Storer (“Fishes” - El Oso)
Ramy Youssef (“Honeydew” - El Oso)
Guy Ritchie (“Refined Aggression” - The Gentlemen)
Lucia Aniello (“Bulletproof” - Hacks)
Mary Lou Belli (“I’m The Pappy” - The Ms. Pat Show)
RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR
Kristen Kish (Top Chef)
Jeff Probst (Survivor)
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)
Blue Eye Samurai
Scavengers Reign
Los Simpson
X-Men ‘97
The Oscars
Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
John Early (Now More Than Ever)
Alex Edelman (Just for Us)
Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)
Weronika Tofilska, (“Episode 4” - Bebé reno)
Noah Hawley, (”The Tragedy of the Commons” - Fargo)
Gus Van Sant (”Pilot” - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Millicent Shelton (“Poirot” - Lessons in Chemistry)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
Dejanos tu comentario
Los comentarios realizados son de exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores y las consecuencias derivadas de ellos pueden ser pasibles de las sanciones legales que correspondan. Evitar comentarios ofensivos o que no respondan al tema abordado en la información.