76º Edición

Lo mejor de los Premios Emmy 2024: la alfombra roja y todos los ganadores

Babé Reno y El oso, entre las series, producciones televisivas y artistas más premiados de la noche. Las mejores fotos.

Furor por “Bebé reno”, la serie de Netflix creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd, junto a Jessica Gunning. Reuters.
 4:39

Los Premios Emmy 2024 tuvieron lugar este domingo 15 de marzo en el LA Live Peacock Theatre del centro de Los Ángeles, donde las mejores producciones de la televisión estadounidense fueron reconocidas.

En esta 76° edición de la famosa ceremonia transmitida a nivel internacional, los candidatos con mayores nominaciones fueron shows como Shōgun, El oso y Only Murders in the Building, todas disponibles al día de hoy vía streaming en la plataforma de Disney+.

Otras de las producciones que no se ha quedado atrás y que también destaca como una de las más sonadas es Bebé reno, la serie de Netflix creada y protagonizada por Richard Gadd, junto a Jessica Gunning.

Lista completa de ganadores (destacados en negrita)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Caballos lentos)

Hiroyuki Sanada accepts the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Shogun" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniHiroyuki Sanada recibe el Emmy en la catetoría Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática. Reuters

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai, winner the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award and Hiroyuki Sanada, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Shogun"Anna Sawai recibe el Emmy en la categoría Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática. En la foto, junto a Hiroyuki Sanada. Reuters.

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Serie Dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Anna Sawai, winner the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award and Hiroyuki Sanada, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Shogun"El equipo de "Shogun" obtuvo el Emmy por la Mejor Serie Dramática. Reuters.

Shōgun (FX)

Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)

El problema de los tres cuerpos (Netflix)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White poses with Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for "The Bear" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakeJeremy Allen White recibió el Emmy como Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia. Reuters.

Jeremy Allen White (El oso)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (El oso)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart accepts the award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in "Hacks" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniJean Smart fue premiada como Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia. Reuters.

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

El oso (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

The cast and crew of "Hacks" accept the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniEl equipo de "Hacks" recibió el Emmy a la Mejor Serie de Comedia. Reuters.

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd poses with the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award for "Baby Reindeer" awards for "Baby Reindeer" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakePor su rol en "Bebé reno", Richard Gadd recibió el Emmy al Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica. Reuters

Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Jodie Foster poses with the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "True Detective: Night Country" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakeJodie Foster fue elegida como la Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica, por su participación en Night Country. Reuters.

Brie Larson (Lecciones de Química)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Serie Limitada o Antológica

Bebé reno (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award, and Richard Gadd, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and the Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie awards for "Baby Reindeer", which was awarded with the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, pose with Tom Goodman-Hill, Nava Mau and members of cast and crew at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake"Bebé reno" fue elegida como la Mejor Serie Limitada o Antológica del año. Reuters.

Fargo (FX)

Lecciones de Química (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)

Richard Gadd, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and the Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "Baby Reindeer" attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniRichard Gadd también obtuvo el Emmy al Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada por "Bebé reno". Reuters.

Richard Gadd (Bebé Reno)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente

The Daily Show

Jon Stewart, Desi Lydic, cast and crew pose with Outstanding Talk Series awards for "The Daily Show " at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake"The Daily Show" fue elegido como Programa de Entrevistas Sobresaliente de 2024. En la foto, Jon Stewart, Desi Lydic y el equipo. Reuters.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Programa de Competencia de Realidad

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

Alan Cumming poses with the cast and crew of "The Traitors" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakeAlan Cumming posa con el equipo de "The Traitors", ganadores como mejor Programa de Competencia de Realidad. Reuters.

The Traitors

The Voice

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki poses with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The Crown" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakePor interpretar a una madura Diana de Gales en The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki fue seleccionada como la Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática del año. Reuters.

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Billy Crudup poses with the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series award for "The Morning Show" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakeBilly Crudup ganó el Emmy como Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática. Reuters.

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Caballos lentos)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colon-Zayas poses with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Bear" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakeLiza Colon-Zayas se convirtió en la Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia del año por su personaje en "El oso". Reuters.

Liza Colón-Zayas (El oso)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce (El oso)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach poses with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for "The Bear" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakeEbon Moss-Bachrach recibió un Emmy como Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia, también por "El oso". Reuters.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (El oso)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)

Jessica Gunning attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakeJessica Gunning, ganadora del Emmy como Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica, por "Bebé reno". Reuters.

Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)

Aja Naomi King (Lecciones de Química)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Bebé reno)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris poses with the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for "Fargo" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mike BlakeLamorne Morris, Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica, por su rol en Fargo. Reuters.

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lecciones de Química)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia

Randall Einhorn (Episodio “Party” - Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer accepts the award for Best Directing for a Comedy Series for "The Bear" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniChristopher Storer recibe su Emmy. Reuters.

Christopher Storer (“Fishes” - El Oso)

Ramy Youssef (“Honeydew” - El Oso)

Guy Ritchie (“Refined Aggression” - The Gentlemen)

Lucia Aniello (“Bulletproof” - Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (“I’m The Pappy” - The Ms. Pat Show)

Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Alan Cumming receives the Best Competition Program award for "The Traitors" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniAlan Cumming. Reuters

Alan Cumming (The Traitors) - GANADOR

Kristen Kish (Top Chef)

Jeff Probst (Survivor)

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John (Shark Tank)

Programa de Animación Sobresaliente

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

Los Simpson

X-Men ‘97

Mejor guion de especial de variedades

The Oscars

Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)

John Early (Now More Than Ever)

Alex Edelman (Just for Us)

Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)

Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV

Weronika Tofilska, (“Episode 4” - Bebé reno)

Noah Hawley, (”The Tragedy of the Commons” - Fargo)

Gus Van Sant (”Pilot” - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Millicent Shelton (“Poirot” - Lessons in Chemistry)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

