Una guitarra destrozada de Kurt Cobain se vendió por casi 600 mil dólares

Unleashing the Rockstar Spirit: This lefty black Fender Stratocaster was smashed by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's Nevermind era and gifted to Mark Lanegan with love. Signed by all three band members, this guitar is a true piece of music history. Bid now on https://t.co/tzS6JKtHcR pic.twitter.com/1v38NjsMtv