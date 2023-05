Denver Nuggets barrió a Los Angeles Lakers en la final del Oeste y podría retirarse LeBron James

Nikola Jokic, Western Conference Finals MVP and recipient of the Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Trophy, shines in the Game 4 win!



30 PTS, 14 REB, 13 AST, 3 BLK 🔥



Game 1 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV is Thursday, 6/1 a 8:30 PM ET on ABC! pic.twitter.com/4vHSLjRxzr