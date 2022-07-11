#HOY:

Designaron a los árbitros para la octava fecha de la Liga Profesional

Lunes 11.7.2022
-
Última actualización - 19:39

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol dio a conocer este lunes las designaciones de árbitros, asistentes, VAR y AVAR correspondientes a los partidos de la octava fecha del presente torneo.

Jueves 14 de julio

21.00 Central Córdoba – Patronato (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Pablo Echeverría
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ascenzi
  • Cuarto árbitro: Fabricio Llobet
  • VAR: Fernando Espinoza
  • AVAR: Pablo González

Viernes 15 de julio

19.00 Sarmiento – Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Martín
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
  • Cuarto árbitro: Nahuel Viñas
  • VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • AVAR: Diego Bonfa

21.30 Arsenal – Platense (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Pablo Giménez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Pablo Millenaar
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Suárez
  • VAR: Mauro Vigliano
  • AVAR: Julio Fernández

21.30 Aldosivi – Atlético Tucumán (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Marcelo Bistocco
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
  • Cuarto árbitro: Sergio Testa
  • VAR: Fernando Rapallini
  • AVAR: Maximiliano Del Yesso

Sábado 16 de julio

13.00 Barracas Central – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Germán Delfino
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
  • Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto
  • VAR: Héctor Paletta
  • AVAR: Gastón Suárez

15.30 Gimnasia – Colón (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Mariano Rossetti
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Páez
  • Cuarto árbitro: Eduardo Gutiérrez
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco
  • AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio

15.30 Independiente – Rosario Central (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Aliende
  • Cuarto árbitro: Ignacio Lupani
  • VAR: Jorge Baliño
  • AVAR: José Savorani

18.00 Newell’s – Racing (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Darío Herrera
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Eduardo Lucero
  • Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin
  • VAR: Ariel Penel
  • AVAR: Andrés Merlos

20.30 Boca – Talleres (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Ariel Scime
  • Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Alegre
  • VAR: Mauro Vigliano
  • AVAR: Gabriel Chade

Domingo 17 de julio

13.00 Unión – Huracán (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Gisela Bosso
  • Cuarto árbitro: Guillermo González
  • VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
  • AVAR: Gerardo Carretero

13.00 Godoy Cruz – Lanús (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Facundo Tello
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Nahuel Rasullo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Luis Martínez
  • VAR: Germán Delfino
  • AVAR: Javier Uziga

15.30 Banfield – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Di Bastiano
  • VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez
  • AVAR: Diego Romero

18.00 Tigre – Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
  • Árbitro asistente 1: José Savorani
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Delfueyo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Héctor Paletta
  • VAR: Diego Abal
  • AVAR: Lucas Novelli

20.30 Vélez- River (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Patricio Loustau
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
  • Árbitro asistente 2: José Castelli
  • Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Baliño
  • VAR: Darío Herrera
  • AVAR: Diego Verlotta
