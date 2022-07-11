Designaron a los árbitros para la octava fecha de la Liga Profesional

Lunes 11.7.2022-
Última actualización - 19:39
La Liga Profesional de Fútbol dio a conocer este lunes las designaciones de árbitros, asistentes, VAR y AVAR correspondientes a los partidos de la octava fecha del presente torneo.
21.00 Central Córdoba – Patronato (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Pablo Echeverría
- Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
- Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ascenzi
- Cuarto árbitro: Fabricio Llobet
19.00 Sarmiento – Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Martín
- Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
- Cuarto árbitro: Nahuel Viñas
21.30 Arsenal – Platense (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Pablo Millenaar
- Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Suárez
21.30 Aldosivi – Atlético Tucumán (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro asistente 1: Marcelo Bistocco
- Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
- Cuarto árbitro: Sergio Testa
- AVAR: Maximiliano Del Yesso
13.00 Barracas Central – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
- Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
- Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto
15.30 Gimnasia – Colón (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
- Árbitro asistente 1: Mariano Rossetti
- Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Páez
- Cuarto árbitro: Eduardo Gutiérrez
15.30 Independiente – Rosario Central (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
- Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Aliende
- Cuarto árbitro: Ignacio Lupani
18.00 Newell’s – Racing (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
- Árbitro asistente 2: Eduardo Lucero
- Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin
20.30 Boca – Talleres (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
- Árbitro asistente 2: Ariel Scime
- Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Alegre
13.00 Unión – Huracán (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
- Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
- Árbitro asistente 2: Gisela Bosso
- Cuarto árbitro: Guillermo González
13.00 Godoy Cruz – Lanús (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
- Árbitro asistente 2: Nahuel Rasullo
- Cuarto árbitro: Luis Martínez
15.30 Banfield – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
- Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
- Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Di Bastiano
18.00 Tigre – Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro asistente 1: José Savorani
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Delfueyo
- Cuarto árbitro: Héctor Paletta
20.30 Vélez- River (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Patricio Loustau
- Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
- Árbitro asistente 2: José Castelli
- Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Baliño