¿Qué lugares serán imposibles de habitar en 2050 según la NASA?

This map shows the areas that could see extreme (32°C wet bulb) or greater heat stress at least 10 days per year at 4°C warming.

At a wet bulb of temp of 35°C the human body can’t survive (the air is so hot/humid you can’t evaporate water off your skin to cool down fast enough) https://t.co/82g2Lod9zp pic.twitter.com/ezc0VE5KXt