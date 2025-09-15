#HOY:

Cuáles fueron todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025

Los que más celebraron en la noche del domingo fueron los integrantes de la serie Adolescence.

Parte del equipo de Adolescence este domingo por la noche. Crédito: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
 9:58

La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se llevó a cabo este domingo 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, con una nueva noche cargada de estrellas de la pantalla chica y emociones diversas por los premiados

Como era de esperarse, hubo sorpresas y algunas polémicas en la ceremonia que premió a lo mejor de la TV y streaming de Hollywood, con el reparto e integrantes de la serie Adolescence como uno de los destacados. The Pitt también tuvo importante reconocimiento.

Junto a sus respectivos nominados, esta es la lista completa de ganadores en la noche "hollywoodense" de este domingo:

Todos los ganadores

Mejor series dramática

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt” (GANADOR)

Noah Wyle, Best Actor in a Drama Series, Katherine LaNasa, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and team of "The Pitt", which won Best Drama Series, pose at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel ColeReparto y equipo de trabajo de The Pitt. Crédito: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio” (GANADOR)

Seth Rogen, winner of Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Best Writing for a Comedy Series, and Best Directing for a Comedy Series, poses with cast members Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders, Ike Barinholtz, Dewayne Perkins, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and team of "The Studio", which won Best Comedy Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel ColeReparto y equipo de The Studio. Crédito: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Mejor miniserie

“Adolescence” (GANADOR)

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (GANADOR)

Noah Wyle, Best Actor in a Drama Series for "The Pitt", which won Best Drama Series, poses at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel ColeNoah Wyle, "The Pitt". Crédito: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance“ (GANADORA)

Britt Lower holds an acceptance speech note that has "LET ME OUT" written on it as she accepts the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Severance" at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Mike BlakeBritt Lower, "Severance". Crédito: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat"

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (GANADOR)

Tramell Tillman poses with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for Severance at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYTramell Tillman, Severance. Crédito: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

John Turturro, “Severance”

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (GANADORA)

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (GANADORA)

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (GANADOR)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (GANADORA)

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” (GANADOR)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (GANADOR)

Stephen Graham, poses with the Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Adolescence" at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel ColeStephen Graham, "Adolescence". Crédito: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (GANADOR)

Cristin Milioti poses with the Best Lead actress in a Limited or Anthology Series award for "The Penguin" at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel ColeCristin Milioti, “The Penguin”. Crédito: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (GANADOR)

Owen Cooper poses with the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for Adolescence, at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYOwen Cooper, Adolescence. Crédito: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (GANADOR)

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Mejor reality/competencia

“The Traitors” (GANADOR)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Mejor programa "talk show"

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (GANADOR)

