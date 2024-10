Según una ONG, Brasil es el país que más contamina el océano con plásticos

Looking for a scare this #SpookySeason? Here's one: an estimated 33 BILLION POUNDS of plastic pollution enter the oceans every year. 😱



But don't be overcome by fright - take action! Speak up for urgent action to #BreakFreeFromPlastic now: https://t.co/xC6sPXL6Zh pic.twitter.com/Jxs78uy6Om